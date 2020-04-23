With 2020 already proving to be the year of plagues, a swarm of Nairobi flies invaded a town in Kenya raising fears of yet another plague that the country might have to contend with.

Millions of the colourful rove beetles invaded Kabarnet, Baringo County Wednesday morning bringing businesses to a standstill. A video shared on the Citizen TV Twitter page yesterday showed the insects covering large parts of the road including the bus stage and business premises.

Citizen report that the insects caused panic in the town, with residents fleeing and shutting down businesses.

A driver identified as Daniel Mutai said they were unable to report to work as their offices remain closed as a result of the bizarre infestation.

David Kiplagat, a community leader, expressed fear that the insects might be a sign of a plague given that the county recently dealt with locust invasion. He further urged residents to be cautious since the insects are harmful to the skin.

The locals called on the Baringo County government to take action and spray the insects before they get out of hand.

The Nairobi fly dermatitis doesn’t sting or bite, but when its ant-like body is brushed or crushed against the skin, potent toxin spills onto the skin, causing itching, a burning sensation and swelling.

Watch the video below and some comments from Twitter users:

Millions of Narrow Bee flies, popularly known as “Nairobi Fly” have invaded Kabarnet town, Baringo County causing a major scare and paralysing operations. When crushed on the skin, these tiny insects release toxins which cause itching and swelling. pic.twitter.com/WMSOsmo2PD — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 22, 2020

uhuru apatie raila watu wake waende canaan tu. — dirty simz 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Denero57334939) April 22, 2020

Guku kwina ngoma guku…..Turudi 2019 sasa ama tupress next tuingie 2021 — Kamau Gachie🇰🇪 (@_KamauGachie) April 22, 2020

Cheza chini… Unataka watu wa Owuor waanze kutusumbua Tena? 😜😜 — GN (@world_afri) April 22, 2020

😹this thing terrorized my armpits years ago i used to watch like this pic.twitter.com/GzQuo2cxCt — 69 shades of ωtF 💀❁💦 (@Ayy_wakio) April 22, 2020

The only explanation at this point pic.twitter.com/A2iuz2yL3Y — Sam Gitonga (@sagitonga) April 22, 2020

Repent, the end is nigh — Teddy (@Teddy_Ke) April 22, 2020

2020 is all about securing the BUGS!!! — Abdulhakim Dahir (@Dahiro_abdy) April 22, 2020

Nani ako na remote a press next tuende 2021? — sam pharex (@samnderitu7) April 22, 2020

This must be those last days we hear being said.. Damn!!!! — ÏÄÑ ĐÜÑKÄÑ🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@iandunkan26) April 22, 2020

The 4th plague ama?

1. Draught

2. Locust

3. Corona

4. Nairobi Fly

5. … — God of Logic [✊ NRM] (@swedenhill) April 22, 2020

Bet y’all miss the locusts now pic.twitter.com/XG07C3j5vd — LEV.IS not LEE.VAIZ ⚪ (@LevisRyann) April 22, 2020

Mm ishai nikiojolea kwa jicho😭😭😭😭its so painful — Mwängï Déñny 🇰🇪😷 (@denniscollins_1) April 22, 2020

Also seeing a few of them here in Nakuru — ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@AtikaBenjamin) April 22, 2020