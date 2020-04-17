As we all know, Kenya is a country of enthusiastic gamblers. The country has one of the busiest and most vibrant betting scenes in all of Africa, and most of the gambling money that’s spent in Kenya goes on sports betting. Right now, there’s an obvious problem with that situation. Sports are suspended all over the world because of the global spread of the COVID-19 virus. Without any sports to bet on, gambling companies are struggling, and gambling revenues are down considerably. Looking at East Africa as a whole, gambling revenue has almost completely collapsed within the past month.

The collapse of the gambling industry isn’t totally down to the lack of sports to bet on. As a whole, the region isn’t big on the idea of online gambling, and physical casinos aren’t available in every location. In some places, online gambling isn’t permitted. In others, Kenya included, the population aren’t all that keen on the idea of gambling through computers or through their phones, as they prefer to place their bets in person. If gambling is your hobby, though, now might be the time to look at a few alternatives to allow you to indulge in your hobby from now until the time that sports are back on the agenda. There may be some new restrictions on gambling coming in the near future if the Kenyan government has its way, but right now, you’re free to do as you please – and these are the alternatives you might wish to consider.

Poker

One of the reasons that sports betting is so popular is that there’s an element of strategy involved. Most gambling games are down to nothing more than luck, but with sports betting, you can be rewarded for your knowledge if your predictions are successful. If having a say in what happens next is important to your enjoyment of gambling, then poker might be the most logical choice for you. There’s still a lot of luck involved because you have no control over the cards you’re dealt, but if you can make your opponents believe that you have a stronger hand than you really do, you can still win even when your hand ought to be a loser. If you’re new to poker, it might take you a short while to get to grips with the rules of the game and the tactics that lead to wins, but it’s one of the richest games in all of gambling if you can get it right.

Blackjack

Poker isn’t for everybody. Some people find it too complicated, and others don’t like the way that you’re generally required to keep increasing your bet if you want to be successful. If you’re not comfortable with poker, but you like the idea of playing cards for money, Blackjack might be your next best bet. All you need to do in a game of Blackjack is made the cards in your hand add up to 21 or get closer to the magic number than any of your opponents do. There are some forms of 21 that are worth more than others, but in general, it’s a faster and simpler game to play than poker. You’re less likely to come up against someone who’s drastically more skilled at the game than you are, and you can still win big even as a beginner.

Roulette

There’s no skill involved in playing roulette, but it’s still one of the most thrilling gambling games available when luck is on your side. There’s a reason that it’s one of the oldest and most classic of all the casino games, and it’s all to do with the drama of the spinning wheel. Even though it’s a simple game, there are still so many ways to play it that you can never get bored. Would you prefer to risk your entire stake on just one number and go for a big win, or do you prefer the small rewards that come with a 50/50 bet placed on red, black, even, or odd numbers? You can even spread your bets if you like, or bet on rows or sections of the wheel. It’s a fast-paced game that’s easy to follow, and that’s probably what makes it so popular. If you do decide to play roulette, play with a European wheel as opposed to an American one. There’s one fewer slot on a European wheel, and so your chances of winning are marginally higher.

Slots

Slots are increasingly becoming the most popular casino game on the planet. That’s because, over the course of the past twenty years, slots have gone from being dusty machines found in the corner of a bingo hall or a bar to high-tech online slots websites. You can almost feel a little overwhelmed the first time you log into an online slots website. The best of them have hundreds of games to pick from, and it can be hard to know where to start. Perhaps the best idea is to start with the basic games – the online slots that feature fruit symbols and between five and ten winning lines – and then branch out when you start to feel a little more comfortable with the features, bonuses, and side games. There are online slots available featuring every theme you could think of, from popular movies and television shows to animals and nature. Some of them, like ‘Chilli Heat UK mobile slot,’ even feature the sights and sounds of Mexican’s wildlife! Victory in online slots is all down to luck, but thanks to their array of features, they have to be considered among the most entertaining gambling games available.

We hope this basic guide has been useful to you. Our purpose isn’t to suggest that you start gambling – we just want to make you aware of your options if you’re used to placing a few sports bets every week, and you’re missing the thrill that comes with chasing a victory. It’s important to remember that you should only spend money that you can afford to lose and that the point of placing bets should always be to have fun. If you can walk away with more money than you started with, you should consider it a bonus!