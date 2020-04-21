39 women have joined hundreds of Kenyans put in mandatory quarantine at government institutions for failing to observe COVID-19 safety measures.

While there have been reports of police abusing the curfew and social distancing orders to arrest citizens, the women were arrested at their friend’s wedding party at Nasra Estate in Komarock, Nairobi.

Read: Eko Dydda Put in Mandatory Quarantine… Alleges Police Mistreatment

Police said they were tipped off by members of the public that the women had congregated at the wedding party on Sunday morning. The party went on until evening when police arrived and arrested the women.

A video published online shows the women gathered in a room with no social distancing being observed. They, however, had facemasks even as one of the women admitted that they were on the wrong.

“Tumekubali makosa yetu, tunajua harusi haikubaliwi, inakubaliwa ya watu wachache, kama tumeshikwa tupelekwe police station tumekubali makosa yetu,” said the woman.

Kayole Police boss Wilson Kosgey said the culprits were taken to the Kenyan Medical Training College (KMTC) for mandatory quarantine for 14 days at their own cost.