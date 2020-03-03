A woman on Sunday took her own life after killing her daughter following the loss of Ksh.120,000 at an M-Pesa shop she was operating in Mwingi, Kitui County.

Rose Joseph Kamba, 20, was reportedly conned out of the amount at the shop owned by her uncle, Christopher Musyoka.

Mr Musyoka and his wife Teresia Mbaki said they left the deceased in their rented house as they went to church. However, upon returning home at around 2 pm, they found the door had been locked from the inside.

After failing to gain entry, they reported the matter at Mwingi Police Station for help.

The area OCS and police officers broke into the two bed-roomed house and found the body of Rose Kamba dangling on a rope from the ceiling of one of the bedrooms.

The body Kamba’s two months old baby was found wrapped in a bedsheet in the same bedroom with fresh blood oozing from her nose.

Police also recovered a suicide note on the bed indicating that Kamba killed herself after she was conned Ksh.120,000 at her uncle’s M-Pesa shop. She reportedly indicated that after she explained to him, he thought that she had stolen the money.

Mwingi Central Sub-county Police Commander Police Mutuma said investigations are ongoing.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Mwingi Level IV Hospital mortuary.