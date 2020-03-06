Parliamentarians will no longer be accompanied by their bodyguards when visiting Parliament buildings, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has ordered.

Speaker Muturi stated that Parliament is not a war zone and no bodyguards will be allowed past the parking lot. He said this will help reduce congestion of Parliament corridors.

“State officers known as Governors have the unbearing habit of coming with so many bodyguards. Parliament is a safe place, there is nothing to fear. This is not a war zone,” the Speaker said.

Muturi also restricted the number of visitors allowed to see MPs at a given time.

Every legislator will now be allowed a maximum of two visitors at a time.

Muturi said this will address increased human traffic of people hanging around the corridors of Parliament.