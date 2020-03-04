Gospel singer and TV presenter Kambua turned down an opportunity to grace the cover of ‘Parents’ Magazine four years ago.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Kambua said she turned down the offer from the Director of the publication, Eunice Mathu, because she did not have children.

Kambua said Mathu insisted but the ‘Rauka’ host wasn’t ready to share her story.

“About 4years ago I met Eunice Mathu (Dir. Parent’s Magazine), in Wamba, Samburu. I’d gone there with AMREF Health Intl. for the Alternative Rites of Passage for girls. Anyway, she asked me to grace the cover of her magazine and I quickly declined, exclaiming, “But I have no children”! She insisted that even though I didn’t, I still had a voice to speak into that space. Well, I didn’t. I wasn’t ready,” she wrote.

Well, four years later, Kambua has graced the cover of the magazine’s March, 2020 edition.

“Looking at this cover my eyes well up because God was and is still writing my story. Thank you Eunice Mathu for finding me worthy even when I doubted myself,” Kambua said.

Adding: “My years of waiting were so daunting. But I wouldn’t take them back. The lessons God taught me…the encounters I have had with Him, are all priceless. When the pain was gut wrenching and my heart nearly drowned in tears, I never stopped believing that God would come through for me (whichever way He chose to). And as I hold my toto today I am reminded that God gives good gifts. My baby Nathaniel is a miracle; He is, as my husband likes to say, a world-changer and a history-maker. And I believe His life will continue to bring glory to God.”

She also said a special prayer for women who are also struggling to conceive.

“May every waiting womb be reminded that God remains faithful even when we are faithless. As you wait, my tent remains pitched right next to yours, in the land of hope. I haven’t crossed over alone. We will cross together, leaving no one behind. None of us shall be left drowning in despair. Our stories, regardless of how they unfold, will be beacons of hope along ancient paths. If you’re still trusting for a miracle, just drop me a 💓. I’m praying for you 🙏🏾💛”