A video of senior KTN news anchor Ben Kitili in the delivery room as his wife, Amina Mude, was about to give birth has warmed hearts on social media.

The couple, who were subjected to online abuse following their interfaith wedding in November 2018, welcomed their second child, Roman Hami Kitili, in June of last year.

And on Wednesday, Amina shared a video of Ben Kitili staying, or rather, sleeping by her side while she was in labour. Amina said she recorded the video at 3:31 AM on the night of June 16, 2019.

“I was in labour for the better part of the day and night, this man right here was by my side throughout, he massaged my back, gave me water and encouraged me. He was so tired that night and so I requested him to go home to rest because I was just 2cm dilated, but he chose to be by my side throughout,” narrated the mother of two.

Amina explained that she recorded Kitili taking the power nap so that she can show it to their 5-year-old daughter, Ruby Iman Nzembi Kitili, when she grows up.

“I managed to ‘steal’ a video when he was taking a power nap so that I show my daughter what kind of a man she needs in her life. Her Father has set a bar for her,” she said.

Amina shared the video to appreciate and thank God for Ben Kitili.

“Today I just want to thank God for my Hubby. It’s not every day that we get to tell our loved ones how much we love them but when you can, please do. Life is short, appreciate your loved ones,” she concluded.

Watch the video below.