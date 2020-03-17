Kenyan rapper, singer, songwriter and activist Muthoni Drummer Queen has earned a big shout out from American R&B singer Toni Braxton.

The ‘Unbreak My Heart’ composer, who is one of the highest-selling female R&B artistes in history, took to Twitter last week to commend MDQ over her latest release – ‘Power’.

“This one for the women who came before us, who built the world for us, who make it work for us” Congrats to @muthoniDQ#InternationalWomensDay2020,” Toni posted to her 1.7 million followers

Indeed, ‘Power’ has been earning plaudits for its powerful women empowerment message, and it was only right that the seven-time Grammy award-winning singer joined the bandwagon.

“This one for the women who

came before us, who built the world for us, who make it work for us” Congrats to @muthoniDQ #InternationalWomensDay2020 https://t.co/WWNXWrk7Xz — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) March 9, 2020



‘Power’ is the first single off Muthoni Drummer Queen’s upcoming album. She said she wanted to empower women and help them “resist oppression, break molds and defy stereotypes, forge paths and occupy space”.

MDQ recently won the Best artist in French Switzerland at Swizz Music awards in Switzerland.