Gospel power couple Size 8 Reborn and DJ Mo nearly broke the internet Wednesday when they delved into the naughty topic about dry spells.

With the Easter holidays around the corner, the couple has landed an influencing gig with travel firm, Bountiful Safaris, to promote popular holiday destination, Maiyan Villas in Nanyuki.

Shortly after checking into the luxury villas, Size 8 took to social media to urge lovers who are experiencing a dry spell in their bedrooms to consider going to Maiyan.

“Hiii roof top uuuuuuwwwwiiii private heated pool, private jacuzzi,sitting area, waaaaaaa……… wale wako on dry spell kuja hapa you unlock it in Jesus name 😂😂😂😂😂😂………,” wrote Size alongside a video of the lovebirds checking out the facilities.

In the clip, Size 8 says: “Let me tell married couples out there..Kuna season kunakuwanga na kale kadry spell kwa marriage. Wenye wako kwa marriage wananielewa…Now unakuja hapa Maiyan rooftop una unlock dryspell.”

An excited DJ Mo adds: “Kabisa!”

While we are not sure if they are there to unlock their own bout of dry spell, it is clear from the clip that they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.



As expected, netizens had a lot to say. One asked if Size 8 had to bring Jesus into dry spell ‘manenos’, and the singer maintained that it is Jesus who kicks out the dry spell demon.

“Kwani nani atafukuza shetani ya dry spell ni yesu tu,” said Size 8.

Another fan wondered if Size 8 and DJ Mo had unclocked their dry spell: “So mlifanya mambo rooftop?”

To which Size 8 responded: “ Wewe cheza chini kuna watoto karibu.”

Here are some more reactions from the Instagram community.

iamchimano: “ Hahahaha love you guys.”

itsblessin: “At this rate we are going to start anticipating 3rd born now.”

soffymicahbz63: “🤣😂🤣😂dryspell is killing me.”

suekigwai: “😂😂😂😂….ati ku-unlock dry spell.”

kamanjabeatrice: “Hapo pa kuunlock ni muhimu sana😂😂😂😂”

kabiwajesus: “🤣😂🤣😂 ati una unlock dryspell.”