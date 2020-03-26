In a bid to cushion Kenyans against the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and other civil servants have volunteered to take salary cuts.

The Head of State Wednesday announced an 80% pay cut for himself and Dr Ruto. This means both will take less than Sh300,000, with Uhuru taking home about Sh288,000 from his Sh.1.44 million per month salary.

Ruto, who according to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission earns Sh1.22 million, will have to make do with just over Sh245,000.

Cabinet Secretaries will take a 30 percent pay cut as will Chief Administrative Secretaries. This translates to Sh646,000 for CSs who currently pocket Sh924,000 per month.

For Principal Secretaries who earn Sh765,000, a 20% slash means they will take home Sh612,000 next month.