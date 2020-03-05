Hitmaker Timmy Tdat has finally let the cat out of the bag with regards to his alleged affair with Tanzanian femcee Rosa Ree.

Last year, the pair caused quite the stir as they led their respective fans to believe they were dating before releasing the song ‘Kipopo’ in April. Then in November, they took it a notch a higher and released ‘Vitamin U’ which was subsequently pulled down from YouTube over its explicit content.

Speaking on Wasafi FM, Timmy Tdat finally spoke about his relationship with the femcee disclosing that they never dated. He even acknowledged that posting pictures and hanging out with Rosa was just a publicity stunt.

On the controversial ‘Vitamin U’ video, Timmy said he talked to his lover before shooting it.

“Mimi na Rosa Ree hatujawahi kuwa kwenye mahusiano, Hata kwenye ile video haikuwa kiki tulijaribu kufanya ubunifu tu, Mimi na yeye kuonekana pamoja tu ilikuwa Kiki. Nilizungumza na mpenzi wangu kabla sijafanya video ya ‘Vitamin U’ na Rosa Ree,” said Timmy.

At the same time, the ‘Kasabun’ hitmaker also apologised to fans who might have been offended by the music video. He said that they were only trying to be creative.

“Ningependa sana kuapologizia mafan wangu wa hii area wenye walifeel wamekwazika na video ya Vitamin U. It’s from the bottom of my heart yaani the highest point of my spirit ninapologizia watu wangu.

Sisi tulikaa chini tukafikiria tunafanya mziki na creativity na kuthink outside the box alafu vitu zikahappen. Nataka ni-take hii opportunity on behalf of Rosa Ree na management yake na nataka kuapologize that it happened na mimi ndio mwanaume ningetake responsibility mapema, lakini ilisha happen na badala ya kurudia we just learn from it na tusifanye mambo kama hayo tena kwa sababu sisi ni kioo cha jamii,” he said.