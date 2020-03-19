Here are some of today’s biggest headlines.

Live updates: Coronavirus cases top 197,000 globally – CNN The numbers: Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases reported by the World Health Organization and additional sources, puts the total number of cases worldwide at more than 197,000, with at least 7,900 deaths. Hotspots: China reported 13 new cases on Tuesday, all of which apart from one were imported, bringing the total there to 80,894 with 3,237 deaths.

The world’s biggest carmaker is shutting down in Europe Volkswagen is preparing to suspend production across Europe as the continent struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

European countries are writing blank checks to save their economies from coronavirus European governments are writing blank checks to protect businesses and workers from the deep recession into which the global economy is sinking rapidly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

French Open criticized for ‘selfish, arrogant’ rescheduling amid coronavirus outbreak Organizers of the French Open have been criticized for rescheduling the tournament amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Nigeria bans entry for travelers from 13 countries as it announces five new cases of coronavirus Nigeria is restricting entry into the country for travelers from 13 countries including the US and UK, as it announced five new cases Wednesday.

Tracking coronavirus’ global spread Track the global spread of coronavirus with maps and updates on cases and deaths around the world.

Kevin Durant among Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus Kevin Durant is among the four members of the Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

China to expel New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post reporters China has announced it will expel journalists from three US media outlets, in a major escalation of tensions with Washington.

Disney postpones Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ because of the coronavirus outbreak “Black Widow,” the new Marvel film starring Scarlett Johansson, has been postponed, Disney announced on Tuesday. The film was set to hit theaters on May 1.

How a president stunned West Africa by calling it quits Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara has stunned his critics by announcing that he will not run for a third term, putting pressure on other regional leaders to follow his example, writes the BBC’s James Copnall from the main city, Abidjan.

Stocks slide despite coronavirus stimulus plans UK stocks tumbled on Wednesday as major UK and US stimulus plans failed to quell worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The FTSE 100 index of top UK firms dived more than 5%, with aerospace firms, travel companies and housing firms leading the declines.

Coronavirus: Zlatan Ibrahimovic launches fundraisers to help fight coronavirus pandemic Zlatan Ibrahimovic has launched a fundraiser to help fight coronavirus and has called on fellow footballers to help “kick this virus away”. The AC Milan striker plays in Italy, the country so far worst affected by the pandemic other than China. It appears Ibrahimovic has made two 50,000 euro (£46,054) donations.

Size doesn’t matter – it’s all about speed The size of yesterday’s intervention by the chancellor was impressive. At over 15% of total national income it’s a package that measures up favourably against measures announced by other countries including France and the US. However, in this fast-moving environment it’s not about the size and supply of credit, it’s about speed and demand.

Biden Overwhelms Sanders In Florida And Illinois Victories Former Vice President Joe Biden won smashing victories in Democratic presidential primaries in Florida and Illinois on Tuesday night, further cementing his advantage over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in a nomination race soon to be frozen in place for weeks as growing fears over the coronavirus pandemic cause voters to lose interest and states to delay primaries.

How COVID-19 Is Driving Sex Workers Like Me Into Crisis As soon as my alarm clock rings, I roll over to check the notifications on my phone. Two new emails. Amazing. I open the mail app, hoping for a new client inquiry. It’s been too slow ― the dead space of tax season has extended into March and I’m down to my last $200, needing a client to come in fast.

Seth Rogen got high, watched ‘Cats,’ and live-tweeted it Pretty much everyone is going a bit stir crazy right now, what with the global coronavirus pandemic and all. The social distancing and self-quarantine has many holed up at home, catching up on films they skipped at the cinema in a desperate attempt to keep themselves and their families non-homicidal.

Trevor Noah’s hectic home cleaning montage is the motivation we need right now Yes, you should keep your house clean, especially if you’re spending a lot of time at home to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Absolutely. Just make sure you don’t take things to quite the same level as Trevor Noah.

It’s not just you: A Facebook glitch marked authentic coronavirus news as spam Social platforms and big tech companies have stepped up amid the coronavirus pandemic, moving aggressively to try and combat misinformation and put expert, reliable sources front and center for users. And people have been using Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and various other platforms to share community information, offer help, and shame their peers and parents into social distancing.

The 24 funniest stand-up specials to watch on Netflix while social distancing Editors independently select all products and services featured here. If you buy something through our links, we may receive a commission. A laugh, a chuckle, a guffaw, a giggle: We’ll take any of ’em!

Amazon to sellers: We’re not stocking nonessential items during coronavirus outbreak Amazon is making big changes to what it stocks in its warehouses during the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Amazon a memo to its third-party sellers stating that it would no longer be accepting nonessential products from those vendors to ship from its warehouses.