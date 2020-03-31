Tanasha Donna is not quite ready to open up about her highly publicized break up with Diamond but has promised to spill the beans in the coming weeks.

The ‘Radio’ hitmaker, during an Insta live session, said it was not the right time to talk about the break up because it’s “very personal”.

“I know a lot of your guys wanna know about what went down in my relationship and my personal life. This is not something I’m ready to come out with in public just as yet. It’s something very personal and everybody has their own timing of coming out with their own stories, so I’m not here to talk about what happened in my previous relationship,” she said.

Ms Donna said fans can expect a part of her break up story in an upcoming magazine feature in which she will be on the cover.

“It’s never easy to deal with a break-up but am focusing on what matters the most, but I’m grateful all is well. But will talk about when the right time comes because everyone has her way of handling things. When I’m ready I will talk about it. And in the next few weeks, I will tell a bit of my story in a magazine that I’m on the cover because I see everybody want to know what happened,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tanasha is reportedly set to move into her new crib this week. She showed off the two-storey mansion on Instagram and wrote: “God is good🙏.”

In another post, she slammed her haters: “Let them think you’re losing…”