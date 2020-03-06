As East Africa continues to come to terms with the highly publicised split between Diamond and Tanasha, speculation has been rife on what could have driven the musicians apart.

Most of the blame has been directed towards Diamond and his philandering ways, but according to a popular media personality in Tanzania, Tanasha and Naseeb’s family didn’t get along.

Mwijaku, a comedian, actor and radio presenter, told TZ tabloid Bongo5 that Tanasha was apprehensive about the superstitious beliefs practised by Naseeb’s family.

For instance, Mwajiku said Tanasha refused to drink Mama Diamond’s traditional concoctions after the birth of Naseeb Junior.

“(Diamond) Aepuke kidogo kuwachukua wanawake ambao wana upeo wa elimu. Unajua Tanasha haamini ushirikina. Ukimpa makombe anywe hanywi anamwaga. Ukimpelekea bangle afunge mtoto wake asiote hamfungi kwasababu yeye sio mwenye familia ya kuamini vitu kama hivyo. Kwa hivyo kwake haamini hayo na ugumu ilikuja hapo,” said Mwijaku.

He added: “Familia inaamini kuwa baada ya kujifungua lazima unywe kombe, mtoto tumfunge tungulu lakini Tanasha haamini hicho kulingana na mazingira ya Magharibi aliyokuia.”

He also noted that he and Tanasha are still friends and in good terms.

Mwakiju’s comments appear to explain some of Tanasha’s cryptic posts on social media last weekend. In one post, she wrote: “I will never sell my soul…It’s all God over here.”