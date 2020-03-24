Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot has challenged the President and other senior government officials to take pay cuts in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to the Head of State, Mr Aukot said the funds should then be used to cushion low-income earners against the financial implications of the coronavirus.

Officials who should take a pay cut include the deputy president, Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries, chief administrative secretaries, governors and their deputies, county executives and heads of parastatals, he said.

“In times like this, leaders ought to sacrifice for the welfare of the majority poor,” Dr Aukot said.

The Thirdway party leader also faulted the government for forcing people to work from home, saying it is detrimental to the economy.

called for better approaches, such as renegotiating loan repayment terms and suspending infrastructure projects.