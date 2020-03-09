A man who worked as a security guard at Uriri Vocational Training Centre in Migori County has succumbed to injuries sustained during an attack by students at the institution.

According to reports, the students attacked Moses Nobro after he had allegedly assaulted and injured three students following a disagreement over security lights on Saturday.

Confirming the incident, Uriri sub-county Police Commander Peter Njoroge said Moses accused the students of removing security light bulbs, whereas the learners also accused him of the same.

The police boss said a heated argument ensued, with the students hitting the guard, who was allegedly drunk, with a blunt object.

Moses sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Migori Level Four Hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The institution was closed indefinitely and investigations into the incident launched.