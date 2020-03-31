A student from Strathmore University was admitted at the Moyale Level 4 Hospital isolation ward after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms.

The female student who had travelled from Nairobi on March 20, 2020 is said to have developed breathing difficulties and was admitted on Friday.

Marsabit Health Executive Jama Wolde said they did not want to take chances after reviewing the history of the patient.

Dr Wolde said the student first experienced bouts of coughing and a sore throat while in Nairobi and sought treatment at a city hospital where she was put on medication and released to go back home.

According to Nation.co.ke, she travelled back to Manyatta Burji, Moyale Sub-county on March 21, 2020, and began experiencing difficulties breathing. She was later rushed to a local clinic where her blood pressure was found to be abnormally high.

The student was isolated and security officers deployed to keep off relatives who insisted on keeping her company.

“It’s true that we currently have a patient moved to Moyale Level 4 Hospital isolation ward after exhibiting symptoms akin to the Covid-19 disease. We’ve sent samples and are awaiting results,” Dr Wolde said.

He accused the clinic that initially admitted her in Moyale of mismanaging her and sparking fear and anxiety among relatives and residents.

Dr Wolde further warned locals against spreading rumours about the coronavirus, saying the best response mechanisms have been put in place to handle the pandemic in the region.