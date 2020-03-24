Celebrity gospel musician Size 8 Reborn has delved into the topic of how born again Christian women should dress.

This after one of her followers on social media asked her standpoint regarding born-again Christian women wearing trousers and makeup.

“Is it right mtu aliye okoka kuvaa trouser or to apply make-up? I need an answer please,” Mercy Ramsey asked the singer who was clad in a blue jumpsuit.

Sie 8 responded: “Yes, very right.”

When fans probed further, Size 8 explained that what matters most is a person’s heart and not their clothes of choice.

“The most important thing is the heart to God, never the outside. You can be in a long, very free dress but your heart as wicked and dirty as the devil himself. God said men look in the outside but I look at the heart in the book of 1 Samuel 16:7,” wrote the artiste.

In the interactive session with fans, Size 8 added that inner beauty was more important than outer beauty.

“Again I will speak of the verse you have quoted according to the written language. Read it carefully it is not saying “don’t put makeup or dress well”. Apostle Peter, the writer of that chapter is encouraging women to pay more attention to the inner beauty than their outwards beauty,” said the TV presenter.