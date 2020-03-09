Agnes Saumu Sonko has welcomed her first child with Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

The daughter of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko announced the news on Instagram, telling her followers that her second child was born on Sunday morning, March 8.

Coincidentally, Saumu’s new bundle of joy arrived on the same date as her firstborn daughter, Sasha, sired by aspiring politician Benson Gatu.

She wrote: “Today morning we were blessed with a beautiful baby girl…and still it happens to be my firstborn’s birthday as well as Women’s day…I am more than Grateful to God for all His blessings.”

The second- time mum described the day she became a mother as “the most magical day of my life”.

“My princess Your birthday will always be a very special day for me. On this day, I wish that every day of your life brings new happiness for you. Have a wonderful birthday, my baby doll! Mama loves you always. Happy Women’s Day to all the beautiful woman out there, Keep Shining,” Saumu concluded.

In a subsequent post, Saumu, 24, posted a birthday message for Sasha. “Happy Birthday our little princess ❤🙏we love you

Blessings on more Blessings. Alhamdhulillahi 🙏”