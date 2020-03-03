Bongo Fleva star Rayvanny has confirmed his fall out with his former Wasafi colleague Harmonize.

Speaking during an interview with Dizzim Online, Rayvanny explained that he defended Harmonize when he had issues with the WCB management.

The ‘Kwetu’ composer said during that time, he used to advise Harmonize but after his exit was finalized, Rayvanny discovered things Harmonize was doing behind his back, including hiring bloggers to compare him (Harmonize) with WCB boss Diamond Platnumz.

“Nilikuwa na complain kubwa ingawa siwezi kuionesha kwenye management. So most of the time, Harmonize alikuwa ananipigia simu kucomplain na mimi nilikuwa namwambia bwana hichi kinachotokea si fair lakini kama unaondoka na Mungu kaplan kwamba utafanikiwa, basi utafanikiwa. So if unaenda, ondoka for good usitake iwe na vita,” narrated Rayvanny.

After Harmonize left WCB and started his own stable, Rayvanny had a show in his home town Mbeya that was free of charge. After the show, Harmonize posted videos and pictures of the attendance of his own show saying that it was a paid-for show and not a meeting.

According to Harmonize, this felt like a direct attack on him because his show was free, and that is when they started falling out.

“Mimi nikawa na show yangu nafanya Mbeya. Ni show amabayo nilidecide kufanya kwa ajili ya watu wa Mbeya, nyumbani kwetu. Mimi si kwamba nina hela hizo lakini akaunti yangu mwenyewe iliteteleka mradi nihakikishe kwamba nimekamilisha show ya Mbeya, imenicost sana mpaka imekamilika na nashukuru mungu ilifanikiwa. Jioni nikaja kuona picha kaposti ya video yake alafu kaandika huu sio mkutano wa hadhara, hii ni show watu wamelipa, yaani ile iliniumiza sana,” said Vanny Boy.

Since then, Rayvanny and Harmonize stopped communicating.