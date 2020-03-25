Armed suspects shot dead a police officer and stole his AK 47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition in an attempted robbery at Suswa Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) station on Tuesday.

The three gunmen, who were in a white Toyota Fielder registration number KCT 069C, then proceeded to the cash office where they stole an empty cash box, thinking it had money.

Inspector Joseph Gethi, the in-charge at Section 9 of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) station said they heard gunshots from the main gate at around 10.30 am.

When they went to check what was happening, they found Constable Jona Too lying unconscious with a gunshot wound on the head.

The officer was rushed to Olubwani Medical clinic at Suswa where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to eyewitnesses, all the assailants were armed with pistols, People Daily reports.

Detectives suspect the thugs believed there was money in the cash office because the station was to be closed Tuesday.

Led by the Commandant Railways and his DCI counterpart, the investigators recovered three spent cartridges of 9 mm calibre and the stolen AK47’s sling.

A few hours later, the vehicle that was used by the suspects was spotted in Nairobi, but by 4 pm yesterday, no arrests had been made.

Investigations are ongoing.