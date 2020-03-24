Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth has challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to enforce a lockdown in Kenya as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People should be confined to households, isolation and to quarantine. We can no longer withhold when we see what is happening in Europe where the cycle is ahead of us,” Kenneth said on Monday, adding that the lockdown should last between two to four weeks to ensure the safety of Kenyans.

While noting that the Health Ministry has made efforts to contain the virus, Kenneth also criticised some senior govt officials who have not done their part, leading to potential community spread of the virus.

The former presidential candidate slammed a section of the clergy and Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi for failing to observe Covid-19 safety guidelines.

“We have seen how people we expect to be responsible, like the deputy governor of Kilifi and some members of the clergy behaving very irresponsibly, refusing to take self-quarantine and not social distancing,” Kenneth said.

He said this poses a great danger to Kenya, especially when the two-week incubation period lapses.

Peter Kenneth further argued that all the countries who have been affected the pandemic first addressed the safety of people, then looked at economic stimulus packages.