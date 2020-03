Kibra rapper Octopizzo is apparently a big fan of fast-rising music sensation Stivo Simple Boy.

Stivo, also hailing from Kibra slums, has been on the receiving end of online abuse and ridicule ever since he shot to the limelight. And Octopizzo reckons that the ‘Mihadarati’ hitmaker is hardworking and passionate about his music, and it is unfortunate that some people have not been taking Stivo Simple Boy seriously.

“Napenda hiyo ya mihadarati. Hizo zingine bado ndio nataka kucatch up sijaziskia sana cz one ni ngoma ilitoka kitambo na nafurahi sana ilifika time wasee wanamwangalia kama msanii. Kitu nachukia ni wase wengine wanamchukulia kama comedian na ni msanii mserious anapenda art yake, anaifanya na roho yake yote…hiyo ndio kitu watu hawajui.

“Hata akiongea unaeza tell anafanya hii kitu na roho yake yote but watu wengine wanaichukulia kama joke. Mi hukasirika msee haezi andika mistari tatu kwa Twitter anachekelea msanii amedo ngoma na akashoot video. Ka unajua unaeza criticize andika mistari tupatane kwa uwanja,” said Octopizzo.

‘Collabo With Khali’

In an interview with Rick Media, Octopizzo also addressed reports that he declined to collab with his perceived rap rival Khaligraph Jones.

“Mimi hajai nipigia simu, the last time tulipatana nilikua nalaunch ‘Wakiritho’ kwa Trace. Tukapiga mastory tukaongea. Halafu most of the time si hupatana time ya kazi. Hajai nipigia simu akasema buda uko area gani nilikua nataka tuchapiane ama kuna mabeats kadhaa nlikua nataka usikize. Hivyo ndio mi hufanya nikita collabo na mtu fulani. Nampigia simu hata kama sina number yake namtafuta. Hajai nipigia simu na akona number yangu na ya manager wangu,” Octo explained.

He aded: “Firstly, naeza mwambia Ohanga si rapper, Ohanga ni CEO. Rapper ni Octopizzo so ameitisha the wrong person collabo. Akitaka Collabo aongee na Octopizzo, Mr Ohanga ni CEO kumfikia ni ngumu, rada chafu.”

Octo also urged fans to stop comparing him with Khaligraph because they are on different levels and their music is different as well.