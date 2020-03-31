The National Youth Service is on a mission to clean up all major streets and roads within Nairobi Central Business District by Friday this week.

Spearheaded by the newly launched Nairobi Metropolitan Services, the cleanup exercise has been ongoing for the past one week. The program has also seen hundreds of youths from Nairobi employed to complement the NYS team.

The group has since managed to clean major streets and roads in the capital city such as Parliament Road, Avenue Road, City Hall Highway up to Railways Bus Park.

By subdividing themselves into five groups of ten youths each, they target to finish garbage collection by Friday in areas like Accra Road, River Road, Kumasi and OTC.

The NYS said the overall objective of the program is to ensure the city is cleaned without causing a lot of inconvenience to city dwellers.