The sensational Kenyan songbird Nadia Mukami is back with another smashing anthem.

Dubbed ‘Jipe’, this song features fast-rising Bongo artiste Marioo. It is an afro-pop love song that revolves around an African couple expressing their love and telling off their exes that they have found someone better.

‘Jipe’ is Nadia’s 9th studio single and her first track off her upcoming EP titled ‘African Popstar’. It was produced by Alexis on the Beat, while its video was directed by Deska Torres.

Nadia’s forthcoming African Popstar EP also features Kenya’s Khaligraph Jones, Fena Gitu, and Nviiri the storyteller, Tanzania’s Maua Sama and Meddy from Rwanda.

Check out the first track off of the project below. Rating 8/10.