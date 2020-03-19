New music sensation and Le Band member Charisma is back on the scene after a long hiatus.

The singer kickstarted his solo career in February of last year following the release of ‘Unavonipenda’ with ‘Kamba Boy’ Mbithi. Then in June he teamed up with Njerae to drop ‘Tuthi Nawe’.

His health, however, curtailed his plans and career, and he had to be admitted in hospital. About a week ago, Charisma said his health got worse in the past month.

“So I have not been 💯 health-wise for a while now and in the past month things have gotten worse and it has been a stumbling block for me with regards to my music and a lot of projects that I have been doing so like I have been in and out of hospital but I SHALL BE BETTER GUYS and I shall come out of this stronger than ever! I still have a couple of hospital dates so I can’t say for sure what the conclusive situation is however I can tell y’all that I’ve had stomach issues since 2009 particularly ulcers but now we are finding out new stuff unfortunately 😒. It has been hell at times but thank you to everyone for the kind words and well wishes,” he said.

The singer’s comeback track is dubbed ‘Betty’, the first single and music video off his upcoming EP, ‘With Love, Charisma’. The project is set to drop on March, 27.

The song was co-written by Nviiri the story teller and Charisma, and produced by Gordon Wuod Omollo.

Video was shot and directed by Therawwwfilmmaker. Check it out below. Rating 7.5/10.