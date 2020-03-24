The highly anticipated local comedy show, ‘Andakava’, is coming to a screen near you.

Produced by former ‘Tahidi High’ actor, Phil Karanja, the cop dramedy stars top comedian Timothy Kimani alias ‘Njugush’ and actor Abel Mutua as cop partners fighting crime.

‘Andakava’ premieres tonight, Tuesday 24, on Maisha Magic Plus DStv CH 163 from 7 PM.

Phil announced the comedy on his socials on Monday saying: “In this dark season allow us to make you smile kidogo. Catch Philittv newest show #ANDAKAVA on @maishamagiceast and the newest channel to launch @maishamagicplus_tv ch163 on @dstv_kenya Tommorow 7 pm.

Blessednjugush welcome back to TV, Abel Mutua Buda bado unakumbuka ku-act🤔😂😂😂Ladies and gentlemen be prepared for upus🤦🏾‍♂️.”

Phil also shared the first official trailer of the ribcraking “upus” that viewers can expect from ‘Andakava’.

Watch ‘Andakava’ trailer below.