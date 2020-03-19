The self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers in Africa on Wednesday came through with her customary nuggets of wisdom on parenting matters.

In a post seemingly addressed to single mothers, Akothee said women should stop blaming men who fail to take responsibility after impregnating them. She argued that in this modern era, a woman having a child is her personal choice and not an accident.

“NEVER BLAME A MAN FOR RUINING YOUR LIFE, YOUR LIFE IS IN YOUR HANDS AND THE POWER IS IN BETWEEN YOUR LEGS, ENGAGE YOUR BRAIN AND DISCONNECT YOUR HEART FOR NOW, AND THINK STRAIGHT 💪💪💪

“A man can impregnate up to 100 women in a year, but 100 women can only get pregnant once a year! So as a woman, having a child is basically your choice, in this age and era, 💪 there is no accident in getting pregnant,” said Madam boss.

Speaking from her personal experience, Akothee said she would have a nursery of children if she got pregnant by all the men she dated.

“If so, all slayqueens including me would be pregnant by now. Just imagine if all the men I dated convinced me to have a child for them after OYOO 🤣🤣🤣🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️ I would end up with a whole nursery school, me that is fertile like a chicken 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️so AFTER OYOO FULL STOP.”

Akothee further advised women who want to have children to invest first and avoid having to chase their baby daddies for child support.

“If you want a child, then invest first. I have no time to chase you around from one court to the other, from another lawyer to a counselor. ITS BETTER TO TELL YOU NO NOW, THAN TO CHASE YOU LATER, you telling people How I have never moved on, and I want you back 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️.

“Nop, there is no baby mama who ever moves on as long as we have a child with you. Responsibilities never move on until the child attains an age where he can fend for himself💪. Its a lie, we just put on a strong face, but that thing hits badly below the belt 🤔🤔. We baby mommas of old days, we are very intelligent, so don’t come with I want a baby thing with us, this is a narrative, let the narrative be and enjoy the time ❤❤. Let it come from us and most of the time we are joking just to make you comfortable 🤣🤣🤣. Nowadays, we don’t fear being dumped, we fear getting pregnant, in fact, we are afraid haki, we can pick the next tom dick or hurry, but none will ever replace the biological parent, #think WOMAN,” stated Akothee.