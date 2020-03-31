Retired Catholic Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki has died.

The long-serving Catholic leader passed on Monday night according to John Cardinal Njue.

Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki succumbed to a long illness while at the clergy house in Nairobi.

“A sombre morning as his Eminence John Cardinal Njue has announced the passing on of His Grace Archbishop Emeritus Raphael Ndingi Mwana ‘a Nzeki. Let us pray for the repose of his soul,” a statement from the Archdiocese of Nairobi read.

Ndingi was one of the clergymen agitating for multi-party democracy, albeit taking a more moderate approach.

In August last year, the retired Archbishop celebrated 50 years since his ordination, the only Catholic bishop to celebrate his episcopal golden jubilee in Kenya.