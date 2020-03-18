Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) CEO Nana Wanjiku Gecaga recently turned a year older and used the opportunity to reflect on everything she has overcome.

Taking to Instagram Tuesday, Ms Wanjiku revealed she had dyslexia, a learning disorder also called reading disability, when she was younger.

In a sentimental post, Nana, who turned 42, also revealed that she was born prematurely.

As a result of her learning disability, Nana would finish her tests last in school but she never gave up.

“42 years ago a Queen was born and no one, not even her, knew where her life would take her. From being born months prematurely her mother knew she would be a fighter and saviour. Despite being the last one to finish tests because of her dyslexia she continued and was always taught NEVER to give up by her father,” wrote Nana.

The KICC boss further lauded her support system of family and friends for the role they play in her life.

“From being taught at an early age the importance of siblings and how they will never leave your side no matter what. Her attribute of loyalty was learnt from her brother and sister. The meaning of strength and unity came from her family always standing together and united as one and always being there for her.

“The laughter and smile she has come to be known for comes from the people she calls friends and whom she has shared many a great and memorable moment with through her 42 years. She taught herself courage, happiness and hardships by overcoming many hurdles in her life and still standing to talk about it TODAY.

She also paid homage to her sons and all her fans.

“The meaning of love and to be loved was learnt through giving birth to her THREE AMAZING boys. And the love they give back to her every day is what makes her remain focused and grounded. And finally, the meaning of purpose has been taught by all those who follow me and keep telling me what a great job I’m doing and believe no matter how small or big it may be I’m here to make a positive change. Tonight as I turn the page on a new year I want to take this time to say THANK YOU to every person who has had a meaningful impact on my life. SO YES A QUEEN WAS BORN AND HERE SHE SITS READY TO CONTINUE HER JOURNEY SHE CALLS LIFE. I AM ME… I AM NANA.”