In the wake of current harsh economic times, it is not uncommon for university students to engage in side hustles to earn a living. However, juggling between the demands of college and a side hustle is never easy and neither is finding a perfect part-time job.

Some students shared their tales of financial strain in college and their side hustles.

Dennis Koffi, 20, Bachelor of Laws student

On weekdays, I am a student studying voluminous books. On weekends, I wear a mascot and become a clown. In class I am Dennis. On stage I am Mr Bambula, the clown.

I consider this a talent, the moonlighting provides me an opportunity to better my clowning art and to mint money. I have a stable customer base, mostly from referrals.

I hail from Kangemi slums in Nairobi where, from a tender age, I was made to understand that I was a potential bread winner. Having such a talent is golden.

The exposure has taught me not to rely on money from my parents, which does not meet all my needs. There are some things I cannot ask my parents to provide, so the extra cash helps.

Upon admission to the university, I dedicated my weekends to my hustle from which I get surplus cash to keep me through the week.

I engage children at birthday parties and weddings. I also do body, face, and traditional painting depending on a client’s wish.

Apparently, most parties run during weekends when the children are off school. Sometimes when a gig comes during the weekday I am forced to forgo classes.

I later make up for lost time by studying overnight and visiting the library frequently.

Often, my friends are surprised because they don’t understand how I manage both undertakings given that pursuing a law degree is considered tough. Those that support my grind encourage me.

The side hustle has improved my time management skills. It has also taught me general financial discipline and life skills.