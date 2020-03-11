Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has endorsed the highly anticipated Building Bridges Initiative rally in Nakuru. According to the Senator, the rally will be “different from all others”.

Speaking Tuesday, Murkomen all 11 counties in the Rift Valley will hold separate consultations on the BBI before meeting on March 19 in Eldoret to have a harmonised document for the region.

“The Rift Valley BBI rally will be held on 21st of March 2020 in Nakuru and it will be different from all others. We have agreed that all leaders from all the 11 counties will participate fully without party factions or mini-factions,” said Murkomen.

“Each county will hold their consultations and we shall converge in Eldoret on 19th March 2020 to have a harmonized document for the larger Rift Valley Region.”

Murkomen said his county will hold its BBI consultation meeting on March 14 in Iten Town.

“This process has my full endorsement, participation and support,” Murkomen said.

On Monday evening, President Uhuru Kenyatta held talks with governors from the Rift Valley region ahead of the Eldoret BBI rally which has been postponed twice.

The governors assured Uhuru of their full backing of the BBI process and undertook to ensure unity and inclusion of all stakeholders in the Nakuru meeting.