A two-year-old child drowned after falling into a well in Lusumu village, Kakamega North Sub-County on Monday.

The child’s mother, Mrs Veronica Shamala, had left her son, Arnold Injendi, in the care of her househelp as she went to work at Musungu Primary School where she is a teacher.

Shamala’s househelp – identified as Hellen Chepkemoi – told detectives that she looked for the child in the house and compound but could not find him.

“I was washing clothes but did not find him when I went to air them,” she said.

She then alerted neighbours who joined in the search.

Kakamega North Police Commander Peter Mwanzo said one of the neighbours looked in the pit and saw the child’s body.

The locals pulled out the body, with police moving it to the county mortuary.

“This is an unfortunate incident. The child appears to have accidentally fallen into the well and drowned. Even with that, we have launched investigations into the death,” Mwanzo told journalists.

The police boss said Ms Chepkemoi, neighbours and other witnesses have recorded statements with the police.

“Once the investigations are complete, we will make a decision on whether to charge the househelp with negligence,” he said.

Malanga assistant chief Samuel Kataka called on residents to ensure wells and pit latrines are covered to avoid such tragedies.