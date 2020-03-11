Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai appeared to face some difficulties at work and took to social media to rant.

While she did not reveal what exactly happened, the Nero Company founder said she was “disgusted with so many things that have been happening”. She hinted that not everybody she was working with means the best for her.

“Not everybody you work with means the best for you. I am so disgusted with so many things that have been happening. Just sickening!!! Thank you God for giving me strength to wake up every day to do what I love to do… even when people try to put obstacles, you still give me strength to take on even 5 roles that are not mine and I still manage,” she posted.

In a series of posts on her Instastories, Ms Muigai warned that messing with her company is like touching fire.

She wrote: “People think a company is built in one day. Do they even know what happens to make things work? Do they know how many people are affected when one thing is affected?”

“You can mess with everything else but not my company because that’s like touching fire.”

Anerlisa concluded her rant by saying that she is putting God first.