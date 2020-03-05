A man on Wednesday appeared before Embu Senior Resident Magistrate Jean Ndengeri for insulting his neighbour at Kithungururu village.

The court heard that Joshua Njiru Njeru, 27, called his neighbour Lucy Wanjovi Gachingi ‘matako'(buttocks) on February 24, 2020.

He was charged that on the said date at around 2 pm he created a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by shouting abusive words and threatening to harm Ms Wanjovi.

Reportedly, the woman had gone to return a rod she had borrowed from the accused when he started insulting her. The court was told that the accused called Wanjovi ‘Matako’ and other unprintable words, after which she left.

Mr Njiru then followed the woman to her home and even threatened to harm her, prompting Wanjovi to report the incident at Manyatta Police Station.

In his defense, the accused said he was drunk at the time and pleaded for leniency saying that he was remorseful for his action.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in jail or pay a fine of Ksh5,000.