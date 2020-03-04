Police in Bungoma are in pursuit of a man who allegedly set his daughter on fire over Sh20.

Maurice Wabwile, who is known popularly as ‘Fundi’ in Kanduyi area, reportedly stuffed his Class 6 daughter into a sack before lighting it up.

The girl was rescued by neighbours who were alerted by her screams.

Recounting the horrifying ordeal, the girl said she had just arrived from school when she was confronted by her father.

“He told me that he had lost Ksh.20 and suspected that I had taken it from the table where he left it,” she said.

The father then grabbed her and tied her limbs with a rope before stuffing her into a sack. The middle-aged man then set the sack on fire and locked the house on his way out.

A neighbour rushed to the house, broke down the door and doused the girl with water.

The man was still on the run by Tuesday evening as police investigations continue.