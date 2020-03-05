Residents Bartera village in Kericho are in shock after a man killed his pregnant sister following a tussle over land.

Confirming the incident, Borowet location chief Geoffrey Chirchir said the suspect, Amos Cheruiyot, killed Caroline Chepkorir who was three months pregnant.

He said the deceased was injured while trying to stop a fight between her brother and her uncle.

The suspect is said to have arrived home while drunk and armed himself with a machete before proceeding to wake his uncle whom he accused of disrespecting their mother.

The confrontation turned into a vicious fistfight that saw Caroline attempt to separate her brother and uncle. Unfortunately, the brother cut her on the thigh as he attempted to hack his uncle.

Caroline sustained a deep wound and was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Her body was moved to St Vincent Hospital Mortuary in Muhoroni.

Officers from Kipkelion police station arrested the suspect as investigations continue.