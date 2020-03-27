Police in Awendo, Migori County are investigating the death of a man who was reportedly beaten by his in-laws for stealing a chicken.

Austin Madawa, 20, was caught redhanded in the home of one of his relatives in Kogelo village at 3 am on Wednesday.

Area Chief Kenneth Nyawata said a boy who lives with the elderly person that Mr Madawa attempted to steal from woke up and found the suspect in the house. He then wrestled him to the ground before raising alarm.

Other family members arrived at the scene and beat up Madawa unaware that he was one of their relatives as it was still dark.

After confirming his identity, they rushed him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.