A man who was on Saturday night caught in a dormitory at Mwangeka Girls Secondary School has been charged with intent to commit rape.

Francis Mwachofi Maganga, 27, who is alleged to have been sexually harassing learners since June of last year, was finally cornered in the school’s Vuria dormitory and beaten to a pulp.

After being handed over to police, Mr Mwachofi was arraigned before Wundanyi Resident Magistrate Emily Nyakundi on Tuesday.

He initially admitted to the offense but changed his plea after the prosecution presented exhibits in court. According to the suspect, he was walking outside the school when he was attacked, forcing him to run inside the school for his safety.

State Prosecutor Winnie Nyakoni added Mwachofi left behind a pair of navy blue jeans shorts, a vest, raincoat and white rubber shoes. She said the suspect was also captured by the school’s closed-circuit television security cameras.

“The accused approached the bed of one of the students and pulled her blanket. The student, who was asleep, woke up but did not see anything,” Nyakoni said.

The prosecutor said as the girl was drifting back to sleep, she saw a shadow of someone kneeling and called for help.

Ms Nyakoni went on to add: “The students started shouting and screaming for help. The accused ran out but luckily a security guard who responded to the students’ distress calls apprehended him.”

The court heard that five female students and a police corporal were prepared to testify against the suspect.

The court remanded Mwachofi at the Wundanyi Prison after he failed to raise Sh30,000 cash bail or Sh50,000 bond and a surety of the same amount.

The case will be mentioned on March 24 and heard on April 29.