The proverbial 40 days of a thief came to a painful end for a sex-pest who has been terrorizing students of Senior Chief Mwangeka Girls Secondary School in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County.

Francis Maganga, 27, is said to have been sneaking into the girls’ dormitories and sexually harassing the learners since June last year.

Students finally cornered the suspect on Saturday night and beat him up, leaving him for dead, Standard reports.

“We have been keeping vigil on several occasions. We were courageous enough to corner him after he entered into the dormitory,” said one of the students.

Police suspect the man could have been colluding with some students and security guards to gain entry into the dormitories.

“This is not the first time the suspect is raiding the institution to harass the girls,” said a police officer.

During the latest incident, the suspect reportedly sneaked into the school and went straight to the bed of one of the girls and started to touch her indecently.

The girl raised alarm attracting other students who rained blows on the suspect. School authorities later handed him over to police at Wundanyi Police Station.

“The suspect was beaten by the students. He has facial injuries,” said Taita Sub-county Deputy Police Commander Daniel Mukumbu.

“We have launched investigations into the issue. We will take the suspect to court this week,” he added.