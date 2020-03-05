Veteran radio personality Maina Kageni averred that Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz is technically a s*x maniac that can’t be tamed.

Speaking on Wednesday during his morning show on Classic 105, Maina, who is a close friend of the hitmaker, said Diamond confessed that he has a high s*x drive.

He defended the musician against allegations of being a serial cheater saying women who fall victim to his philandering ways should not blame him as they usually know what to expect.

“You know you guys don’t see the side of him that I see. He(Diamond) is kind, loyal and will fight for you. But when it comes to women, I don’t know. I keep telling these little girls around him, don’t think you can change him. Why do you think you will be the one to change him? I had an argument in the bank yesterday about Diamond,” Maina said.

Apparently, when Diamond was still together with Zari, he told her to relocate to Tanzania or else nature would take its course. And it did indeed; the singer eventually cheated on Zari with Hamisa.

“He told me he is a superstar with a high s*x drive and he even told Zari that she better move to Tanzania or else you know what will happen. That’s the kind of person he is,” said Kageni.

The radio presenter further noted that Diamond does not understand why women get angry as he does not attach any emotion to s*x.

“First of all, let me tell you all that he doesn’t understand why you girls are always causing drama. He doesn’t attach any emotion to s*x and he can´t understand why women get angry. He doesn’t know,” said Maina.