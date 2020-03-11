Four years after he was deported from Kenya for assaulting his dancer at the JKIA, Congolese crooner Koffi Olomide is back in the country.

The Soukous singer faced the media at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi on Monday where he said that he was a victim of injustice four years ago.

“I am four years late. I’m sorry to be late for four years but today I’m very happy to be back in Kenya and I promise the show will all be about the ladies. missed you so much. I was so sad because I felt like injustice what happened to me,” he said.

“Thank you to the government for allowing me to come here again.”

The legendary musician said there are facts about the incident in 2016 that were not reported.

“I suffered injustice. I have performed in Kenya 27 times without any problem. After the incident, I did an interview of about 10 min at the airport and explained what happened. I did not assault my dancer who had problems with the KQ flight officials throughout our entire journey from Abidjan. I had to be called to help resolve the matter. But even then, I never saw the entire interview, the camera man just shared the small incident,” said Olomide.

“If women of Kenya knew what happened, it could have been a big shame to me because the dancer is mine. That’s why since then, I have never spoken about it. I’m not proud to speak about it. I am a Christian and I know how to forgive,” he said.

“I also forgave the cameraman.”

Koffi, through his lawyer Prof George Wajackoyah, recounted the assault incident blaming the media for failing to investigate the matter.

“On that material day, something happened which the media didn’t want to investigate. The media took advantage of what they saw. Koffi is a huge man and if he hits you, you die. If he hits a woman, somebody will end up in the hospital,” he said.

“The lady in question had a problem on the plane. Koffi came out while he was addressing the media. The lady had been arrested by KQ for something she had also done in Abidjan. She had stolen something.

Wajackoyah added: “She had to be reprimanded in Abidjan and she did the same thing in KQ. When Koffi was addressing the media, they told Koffi about it and he banged into a suitcase, where we can verify in the video. Somebody somewhere took advantage and said Koffi kicked a woman. He didn’t do that but we are Kenyans and speculators.

“If he had actually kicked a woman in this country, he ought to have been taken to court and charged with assault and the woman would have taken a P3 form.”

Olomide, who secretly flew into the country on Sunday, is scheduled to perform at Carnivore in Nairobi on May 9.