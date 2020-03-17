Media personality Davidson Ngibuini alias DNG reckons that relationships between two Kenyan artistes are bound to fail.

According to the emcee, most local artistes who collaborated with their partners or featured them in their videos eventually broke up. He warned Nyashinski not to sing for his wife Zia Jepkemei Bett alias Zippy or feature her in his videos, saying it’s a trap.

“Nyashinski do not sing with the person that you are married to, it’s a trap,” said the radio presenter.

DNG cited the likes of Otile Brown and Vera Sidika, Khaligraph Jones and Cashy, Timmy Tdat and Kush Tracy, Diamond and Tanasha, who all broke up.

“It’s very horrible, in fact it’s the worst idea to date and sing with somebody you are dating. We have Otile Brown and Vera Sidika, Otile akaimbia Vera wakaachana. We have Khaligraph and Cashy wakafanya collabo mbaya sana, Cashy akapenya wakaachana. We have Tdat and Kush Tracey waliimba pamoja collabo wakaachana, Tdat anakuanga na mangori nyingi he also dated Dela wakaachana. Recently Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha, after her big song wakaachana,” he said.

According to DNG, Kenyan acts are simply cursed when it comes to relationships.

“Kenyan artistes and relationships are cursed. We are unable to contain and sustain one partner and it’s male and female, si maboy tu,” added DNG.