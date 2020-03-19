The national carrier Kenya Airways has reviewed flight schedules to various countries as the country moves to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said Nairobi-London flights that are scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday have been suspended until April 16, 2020.

However, Nairobi to London flights scheduled for Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday remain operational.

Kenya Airways said there will be no flights from Nairobi to Paris on Mondays and Wednesdays from March 25 to April 16, 2020.

Flights to the French Capital for the rest of the week will continue as normal.

At the same time, the airline has suspended flights to Bangkok, Mogadishu and Khartoum from March 19 to April 30, April 2 and March 30 respectively.

Flights to Djibouti have also been suspended from March 17 to April 19.

Kenya Airways has also reduced flights from Nairobi to Dubai from two per day to one while Johannesburg will have two KQ trips daily.

Daily flights to Kigali have also been reduced from two to one.

“These changes are necessary to ensure optimal and efficient operations….we assure customers that we are fully compliant with IATA protocols and have instituted strict hygiene measures as guided by health authorities in Kenya, across our network and the World Health Organization,” Kenya Airways said.

The airline said they will be making changes as the situation demands.