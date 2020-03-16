A 23-year-old man reportedly broke into a bank in Kakamega and relieved himself in the baking hall.

According to detectives, Jason Munai allegedly accessed the KCB Bank-Kakamega branch through the roof on Friday night. The suspect then reportedly tampered with the security system before relieving himself in the banking hall.

Munai is also said to have gained entry into the bank’s ATM lobby although he did not steal any money, Citizen reports.

Police later arrested the suspect who witnesses say is mentally ill. He is expected to undergo a mental assessment before he is arraigned in court for attempted robbery.

Kakamega OCPD David Kabena said they also arrested a security guard who was on duty during the incident to help with the probe.