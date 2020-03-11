Janet Mbugua’s husband Eddie Ndichu has once again been forced to dispel rumors that they are no longer an item.

Ndichu was celebrating his mother’s 60th birthday on Instagram when one of his fans informed him about the reports of a split with the media personality.

“Eddie, bloggers wanasema mmeachana na Janet Mbugua. Oh God how I wish it’s a lie juu nawapenda sana,” wrote the fan.

To which Eddie Ndichu responded: “Wanatafuta maclicks mbaya. Ni kunoma streets…Hakuna jobs….Nawapenda bado.”

Mr Ndichu first quashed reports of a split about eight months ago after posting a photo of their wedding rings.

The post was perceived by their followers as a message that they were still together in response to claims by some bloggers that their marriage was on the rocks.