Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe is back at Equity Group as the lender’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Igathe, whose resignation as the Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Vivo Energy was confirmed by the oil marketing firm last Friday, said he is back at Equity to continue what he started.

“I left part of my heart in Equity because I saw the immense potential it holds to transform Africa into a social-economic powerhouse creating opportunities for wealth creation for our people through integrated financial services solutions,” he said.

Igathe is expected to head the lender’s financial solutions growth strategy which focuses on business value chains for individual, business enterprises and enterprises.

“Indeed, financial services are at the heart of any social-economic transformation. I have made a conscious decision to resume my role at Equity and continue what I started. I am glad that the board has given me another chance,” he said.

Confirming the re-appointment, Equity Group Managing Director James Mwangi welcomed Igathe back, six months after he left for his immediate former employer Vivo.

“We welcome Polycarp back to Equity and we are excited that he will continue with his role as the Group Chief Commercial Officer. A strong part of our Equity culture is keeping lasting relationships with our Equity family of staff and customers,” he said.

“They are always free to return to the family and bring new experiences that help to make the team stronger and more agile. Once a member, always a member. Polycarp will champion the Commercial function across the Group, subject to approval from the Central Bank of Kenya.”