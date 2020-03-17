Bongo actress and model Hamisa Mobetto has dismissed reports of getting back with Diamond now that the singer has reportedly parted ways with Tanasha Donna.

Speaking to Wasafi media, Hamisa said it is impossible for her to get back with Diamond because being with the singer is like watching the Titanic movie while expecting a different outcome.

“Ni kwasababu Naseeb ana mambo mengi halafu pia ni msanii na anapenda vingi, kwa hiyo no, haiwezakiani. Mimi namjua muda mrefu kwa hiyo ni sawa na kuangalia movie ya Titanic halafu unategemea kwamba mwisho hayatotekea yalivyotokea,” said Hamisa.

Stating that they have both moved on, Hamisa said he respects Diamond as the father of her child. She said that he is a responsible dad.

“Mimi and Naseeb ni vitu ambavyo vimeshapita namheshimu kama baba mtoto nawasaliana naye kama baba mtoto. There is no such thing as mahusuiano, hatuwezi kurudiana. We have moved on. Anafanya vitu vyote amabavyo baba anapaswa kufanya kwa mtoto wake. I don’t have any complains za Naseeb kama baba,” she said.

At the same time, the mother of two revealed that she is single at the moment.

“Kwa sababu sina muda wa mahusianao. I’m very busy halafu nina watoto sidhani kama nikipatana na kijana wa mwanamke mwenzangu nitaweza kumpa mahaba ya kutosha kwa muda huu,” said Hamisa.