Grace Msalame has named the first collection of her new clothing line after her twin daughters, Zawadi and Raha.

Dubbed ‘ZaRa Collection’, the capsule pays “homage to the gift they(Zawadi and Raha) will forever be to my life and an example to them that we can make our own,” said Msalame.

The Unscripted show host said ‘ZaRa Collection’ consists of seven looks. “They all have a crossover theme from the bodysuit to the jumpsuit both front & back. Looks for the working woman who also likes to have a bit of fun😉,” she said.

Adding: “Depending on where you work, you can find something for the office and also something for a dinner or cocktail after- hence the structured looks & cuts with a few flowy weekend dresses.”

Vivo Partnership

The Vivo Activewear brand ambassador launched her new clothing line in partnership with the firm on International Women’s Day.

Dubbed ‘Sowairina By Vivo’, the line has been months in the making following a five-year partnership between Msalame and Vivo.

“This labour of love is finally here🙌🏾After a 5-year Partnership Sowairina By Vivo has been birthed & this week our first Collection together will be available in stores.

“My small way of celebrating Women this month🙏🏾💜 From a long line of Fashion enthusiasts- My grandma was a seamstress, my Auntie to date is a designer, my father had an eye for fashion & my sister loves to create herself & I absolutely love to play dress up & experiment! So this is a journey I’m very excited about🤗& I truly hope you find something you like,” announced Msalame.

Check out the ‘ZaRa Collection’ in the clip below.