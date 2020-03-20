Various corporations in the oil industry have volunteered to manufacture alcohol-based sanitisers to be distributed to Kenyans for free.

Amid a growing shortage of hand sanitisers, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua on Thursday ordered members of the Multi Agency Team (MAT) to identify and release ethanol held under any offences at the various ports.

MAT will then release the ethanol to the Kenya Pipeline Company(KPC), which is expected “to implement an accountability framework to ensure the ethanol is utilised for manufacture and distribution of sanitisers.”

“The government is desirous of distributing affordable sanitisers to the general public. To this end, corporations in the oil industry have volunteered to produce alcohol-based sanitizers for distribution for free to the general public,” Dr Kinyua said